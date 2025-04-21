From left to right USNHO Executive Officer James Demitrack, Commanding Officer Kathleen Cooperman, Senior Manager Clinical Education Annie Watts, Brittany Hernandez Infection Control, and Cdr. Catherine Soteras Main OR SPD DH met to discuss the course and infection prevention at USNHO
U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa Brings Important Life Saving Training to the INDO-PACIFIC
