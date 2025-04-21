Group photo of in person attendees at the Steris class. Many others joined online via TEAMS from all around the region to view the lectures.
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2025 23:12
|Photo ID:
|8997569
|VIRIN:
|250410-N-TW242-1001
|Resolution:
|1860x1066
|Size:
|740.9 KB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa Brings Important Life Saving Training to the INDO-PACIFIC [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa Brings Important Life Saving Training to the INDO-PACIFIC
No keywords found.