U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Raymond S. Harris, Training and Doctrine (TRADOC) Command Sgt. Maj. poses for a photo with the selected soldiers from U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence to compete in the TRADOC Best Squad Competition, at Fort Eustis, VA. April 27, 2025.