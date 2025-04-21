Curtis Wilbur Conducts General Quarters Drill

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Electrical) Fireman Apprentice Mhikail Mochizuki, from Manila, Philippines, mans a valve during an integrated training team general quarters drill on the bridge of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) in the Philippine Sea, April 26, 2025. Curtis Wilbur, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Mark Bergado)