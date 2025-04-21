DDG 105 Conducts Tactical Training Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PACIFIC OCEAN (April 16, 2025) Fire Controlman 2nd Class Nathan Ritchie stands watch during a tactical training exercise in the combat information center of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105), April 16, 2025. Dewey, assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, is underway in the 7th Fleet area of operations conducting advanced tactical training that enhances warfighting capability and tactical proficiency. DESRON 15 is the Navy's Largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Devin Monroe)