DDG 105 Conducts Tactical Training Exercise

PACIFIC OCEAN (April 15, 2025) Lt. Michael Tortorich, left, and Lt. j.g. Matthew Breindl, a Warfare Tactics Instructor (WTI), conduct acoustic tracking during a training exercise in the Pacific Ocean aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105), April 15, 2025. USS Dewey, assigned to Destroyer Squadron 15, is underway in the 7th Fleet area of operations conducting advanced tactical training that enhances warfighting capability and tactical proficiency. DESRON 15 is the Navy's Largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Devin Monroe)