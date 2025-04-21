Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DDG 105 Conducts Tactical Training Exercise [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    DDG 105 Conducts Tactical Training Exercise

    JAPAN

    04.15.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Devin Monroe 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    PACIFIC OCEAN (April 15, 2025) Sailors stand watch in the combat information center of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) during a torpedo evasion exercise in the Pacific Ocean, April 15, 2025. USS Dewey, assigned to Destroyer Squadron 15, is underway in the 7th Fleet area of operations conducting advanced tactical training that enhances warfighting capability and tactical proficiency. DESRON 15 is the Navy's Largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Devin Monroe)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2025
    Date Posted: 04.27.2025 05:56
    Photo ID: 8996833
    VIRIN: 250415-N-BS159-1077
    Resolution: 6000x3744
    Size: 4.63 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DDG 105 Conducts Tactical Training Exercise [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Devin Monroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    DDG 105 Conducts Tactical Training Exercise
    DDG 105 Conducts Tactical Training Exercise
    DDG 105 Conducts Tactical Training Exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    United States Navy

    TAGS

    tactical
    ddg 105
    training
    dewey

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download