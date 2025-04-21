Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Shoup (DDG 86) conducts live-fire training

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.24.2025

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    PACIFIC OCEAN (April 24, 2025) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Shoup (DDG 86) fires an SM-2 missile during a tactical training exercise, April 24. USS Shoup, assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, is underway in the 7th Fleet area of operations conducting advanced tactical training that enhances warfighting capability and tactical proficiency. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Sawyer Blazar)

    This work, USS Shoup (DDG 86) conducts live-fire training, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Live-Fire Training
    Live-fire exercise
    Surface-to-Air Missile
    U.S. 7th Fleet
    USS Shoup (DDG 86)

