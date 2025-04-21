USS Shoup (DDG 86) conducts live-fire training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PACIFIC OCEAN (April 24, 2025) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Shoup (DDG 86) fires an SM-2 missile during a tactical training exercise, April 24. USS Shoup, assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, is underway in the 7th Fleet area of operations conducting advanced tactical training that enhances warfighting capability and tactical proficiency. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Sawyer Blazar)