    Navy Band Commodores perform at Merriweather Park [Image 3 of 8]

    Navy Band Commodores perform at Merriweather Park

    COLUMBIA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Justin Juarez 

    U.S. Navy Band

    250426-N-FD081-1019-WASHINGTON (April 26,2025) Musician 1st Class Michaela Swan, from Rochester NY, performs with the Navy Band Commodores at Merriweather Park at Symphony in the Woods, in Columbia, MD. The Navy band frequently performs concerts for the public in the Washington DC region and throughout the country on national tours. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Justin Juarez)

    This work, Navy Band Commodores perform at Merriweather Park [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Justin Juarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Navy Band
    Navy Music

