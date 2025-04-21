Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250426-N-FD081-1001-WASHINGTON (April 26,2025) The Navy Band Commodores perform at Merriweather Park at Symphony in the Woods, in Columbia, MD. The Navy band frequently performs concerts for the public in the Washington DC region and throughout the country on national tours. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Justin Juarez)