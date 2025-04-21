Thunderbirds Light Up the Skies at Air Power Over Hampton Roads

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Thunderbird pilots break formation during a bomb burst maneuver at Air Power over Hampton Roads, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 26, 2025. The elite demonstration team thrilled the crowd with synchronized aerobatics and dynamic solo routines, showcasing the speed and agility of the F-16. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Skylar Ellis)