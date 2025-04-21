Thunderbirds Light Up the Skies at Air Power Over Hampton Roads

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Thunderbird pilots perform a high-speed crossover maneuver during Air Power over Hampton Roads, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 26, 2025. The Thunderbirds have represented the pride and professionalism of the U.S. Air Force for more than 70 years, inspiring millions with their dynamic aerial performances around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Skylar Ellis)