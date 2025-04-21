The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform a diamond formation pass during Air Power over Hampton Roads air show at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 26, 2025. The team demonstrated high-speed precision maneuvers, including vertical rolls, opposing passes, and tight formation flying in their F-16 Fighting Falcons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Skylar Ellis)
|04.26.2025
|04.26.2025 22:51
|8996690
|250426-F-XD903-2075
|5497x2818
|6.28 MB
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
|2
|0
This work, Thunderbirds Light Up the Skies at Air Power Over Hampton Roads [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Skylar Ellis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.