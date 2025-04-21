27th Fighter Generation Squadron Airmen Showcase Precision During Weapons Load Demo

A U.S. Air Force Airman from the 27th Fighter Generation Squadron demonstrates a weapons load on an F-22 Raptor during the Air Power Over Hampton Roads air show at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 26, 2025. The demonstration highlighted the speed, precision, and teamwork required to prepare aircraft for combat missions. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Donnell Ramsey)
|04.25.2025
|04.26.2025 20:38
|8996642
|250426-F-JG177-1103
|6048x4024
|1.95 MB
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
|4
|0
