27th Fighter Generation Squadron Airmen Showcase Precision During Weapons Load Demo

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 27th Fighter Generation Squadron perform a weapons load demonstration at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 26, 2025. The event showcased the critical role maintenance crews play in ensuring rapid response and operational readiness for the Air Force’s premier fighter aircraft. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Donnell Ramsey)
