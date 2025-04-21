A U.S. Air Force Airman from the 27th Fighter Generation Squadron unwraps munition during the Air Power Over Hampton Roads air show at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 26, 2025. Showcasing their technical expertise and combat readiness, the Airman demonstrated how quickly and efficiently munitions are loaded onto operational aircraft. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Donnell Ramsey)
|04.25.2025
|04.26.2025 20:38
|8996638
|250426-F-JG177-1107
|4619x3073
|1.42 MB
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
|2
|0
This work, 27th Fighter Generation Squadron Airmen Showcase Precision During Weapons Load Demo [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Donnell Ramsey