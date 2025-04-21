Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    27th Fighter Generation Squadron Airmen Showcase Precision During Weapons Load Demo [Image 3 of 6]

    27th Fighter Generation Squadron Airmen Showcase Precision During Weapons Load Demo

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2025

    Photo by Airman Donnell Ramsey 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    A U.S. Air Force Airman from the 27th Fighter Generation Squadron unwraps munition during the Air Power Over Hampton Roads air show at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 26, 2025. Showcasing their technical expertise and combat readiness, the Airman demonstrated how quickly and efficiently munitions are loaded onto operational aircraft. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Donnell Ramsey)

    Date Taken: 04.25.2025
    Date Posted: 04.26.2025 20:38
    Photo ID: 8996638
    VIRIN: 250426-F-JG177-1107
    Resolution: 4619x3073
    Size: 1.42 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
    This work, 27th Fighter Generation Squadron Airmen Showcase Precision During Weapons Load Demo [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Donnell Ramsey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JBLE
    APOHR
    AirPowerOverHamptonRoads
    JBLEAirshow
    AirSuperiorityEvolution
    JBLEStrong

