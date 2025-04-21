Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A bulldozer operated by a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers contractor moves sediment left in the Broad River from Hurricane Helene, as efforts continue to remove debris from the area. This sediment removal effort is a key step toward restoring safe conditions for the local community and facilitating long-term recovery. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Michael Davis)