    Senior Army officials for Civil Works visit western North Carolina, observe Hurricane Helene &#xA;recovery progress [Image 22 of 22]

    Senior Army officials for Civil Works visit western North Carolina, observe Hurricane Helene &amp;#xA;recovery progress

    ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2025

    Photo by Michael Davis 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    A bulldozer operated by a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers contractor moves sediment left in the Broad River from Hurricane Helene, as efforts continue to remove debris from the area. This sediment removal effort is a key step toward restoring safe conditions for the local community and facilitating long-term recovery. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Michael Davis)

    Date Taken: 04.24.2025
    Date Posted: 04.26.2025 18:54
    Location: ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    North Carolina
    USACE
    Disaster Recovery
    Civil Works
    Wilmington District
    Helene24

