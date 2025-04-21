A bulldozer operated by a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers contractor moves sediment left in the Broad River from Hurricane Helene, as efforts continue to remove debris from the area. This sediment removal effort is a key step toward restoring safe conditions for the local community and facilitating long-term recovery. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Michael Davis)
|04.24.2025
|04.26.2025 18:54
|8996594
|250425-A-US975-6975
|5973x3982
|6.72 MB
|ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|2
|0
