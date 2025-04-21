Contractors supporting the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers remove sediment from Lake Lure and the Broad River in support of Hurricane Helene recovery operations in Western North Carolina, April 25, 2025. Using heavy equipment such as excavators and rock trucks, crews are creating a passable waterway for barges to access and remove submerged debris. This sediment removal effort is a key step toward restoring safe conditions for the local community and facilitating long-term recovery. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Michael Davis)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2025 18:54
|Photo ID:
|8996593
|VIRIN:
|250425-A-US975-7025
|Resolution:
|6485x4323
|Size:
|7.77 MB
|Location:
|ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Senior Army officials for Civil Works visit western North Carolina, observe Hurricane Helene recovery progress [Image 22 of 22], by Michael Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.