    Senior Army officials for Civil Works visit western North Carolina, observe Hurricane Helene &#xA;recovery progress [Image 21 of 22]

    ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2025

    Photo by Michael Davis 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    Contractors supporting the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers remove sediment from Lake Lure and the Broad River in support of Hurricane Helene recovery operations in Western North Carolina, April 25, 2025. Using heavy equipment such as excavators and rock trucks, crews are creating a passable waterway for barges to access and remove submerged debris. This sediment removal effort is a key step toward restoring safe conditions for the local community and facilitating long-term recovery. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Michael Davis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2025
    Date Posted: 04.26.2025 18:54
    Photo ID: 8996593
    VIRIN: 250425-A-US975-7025
    Resolution: 6485x4323
    Size: 7.77 MB
    Location: ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Senior Army officials for Civil Works visit western North Carolina, observe Hurricane Helene recovery progress [Image 22 of 22], by Michael Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    North Carolina
    USACE
    Disaster Recovery
    Civil Works
    Wilmington District
    Helene24

