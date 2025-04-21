Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left to right, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Lead Debris Subject Matter Expert George Minges, Acting Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works Lee Forsgren, USACE Wilmington District Commander Brad Morgan, AshBritt (contracted company) Senior Vice President Dow Knight, AshBritt Chief Executive Officer Brittany Castillo, USACE South Atlantic Division Commander Brig. Gen. Daniel Hibner, and USACE Waterway Debris Mission Manager Ryan Weaver, discuss ongoing Hurricane Helene debris removal efforts on the Broad River near the town of Lake Lure, North Carolina, on April 25, 2025. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Michael Davis)