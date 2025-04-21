Acting Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works, Lee Forsgren (right), meets with senior FEMA and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers leadership at the FEMA field office in Asheville, North Carolina, on April 25, 2025. The meeting focused on coordination, mission alignment, and progress as recovery continues across the region. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Michael Davis)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2025 18:53
|Photo ID:
|8996588
|VIRIN:
|250425-A-US975-6884
|Resolution:
|6283x4188
|Size:
|4.2 MB
|Location:
|ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Senior Army officials for Civil Works visit western North Carolina, observe Hurricane Helene recovery progress [Image 22 of 22], by Michael Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.