Acting Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works, Lee Forsgren (right), meets with senior FEMA and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers leadership at the FEMA field office in Asheville, North Carolina, on April 25, 2025. The meeting focused on coordination, mission alignment, and progress as recovery continues across the region. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Michael Davis)