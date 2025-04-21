Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Acting Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works, Lee Forsgren (right), points toward equipment performing waterway Hurricane Helene debris removal on the Broad River near the town of Lake Lure, North Carolina, on April 25, 2025, as he asks the owner of the contractor performing the work about the progress being made. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Michael Davis)