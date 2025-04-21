Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Wilmington District Commander Brad Morgan (center) highlights current USACE debris removal progress to Congressman Chuck Edwards, during a visit to Asheville, North Carolina, April 24, 2025, in which senior leaders got a first-hand look at Hurricane Helene recovery efforts. Other visitors included Acting Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works E. Lee Forsgren and USACE Deputy Commanding General for Civil Works Maj. Gen. Jason Kelly. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Major Brittany Hine)