    Senior Army officials for Civil Works visit western North Carolina, observe Hurricane Helene recovery progress

    Senior Army officials for Civil Works visit western North Carolina, observe Hurricane Helene recovery progress

    ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2025

    Photo by Michael Davis 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Wilmington District Commander Brad Morgan (center) highlights current USACE debris removal progress to Congressman Chuck Edwards, during a visit to Asheville, North Carolina, April 24, 2025, in which senior leaders got a first-hand look at Hurricane Helene recovery efforts. Other visitors included Acting Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works E. Lee Forsgren and USACE Deputy Commanding General for Civil Works Maj. Gen. Jason Kelly. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Major Brittany Hine)

    Date Taken: 04.23.2025
    Date Posted: 04.26.2025 18:53
    Photo ID: 8996583
    VIRIN: 250424-A-US975-7777
    Resolution: 3142x2357
    Size: 1.91 MB
    Location: ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    North Carolina
    USACE
    Disaster Recovery
    Civil Works
    Wilmington District
    Helene24

