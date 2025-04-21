Dow Knight, senior vice president for AshBritt (prime contractor), shows video footage to Acting Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works Lee Forsgren (left) of the Broad River and Lake Lure, North Carolina, area shortly after Hurricane Helene impacted the region. Comparing the initial destruction to current conditions on April 25, 2025, provides insight into the progress made, and the work that remains, as recovery efforts continue. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Michael Davis)
