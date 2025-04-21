Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Senior Army officials for Civil Works visit western North Carolina, observe Hurricane Helene &#xA;recovery progress [Image 10 of 22]

    Senior Army officials for Civil Works visit western North Carolina, observe Hurricane Helene &amp;#xA;recovery progress

    ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2025

    Photo by Michael Davis 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    Dow Knight, senior vice president for AshBritt (prime contractor), shows video footage to Acting Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works Lee Forsgren (left) of the Broad River and Lake Lure, North Carolina, area shortly after Hurricane Helene impacted the region. Comparing the initial destruction to current conditions on April 25, 2025, provides insight into the progress made, and the work that remains, as recovery efforts continue. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Michael Davis)

    Date Taken: 04.24.2025
    Date Posted: 04.26.2025 18:53
    Location: ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    North Carolina
    USACE
    Disaster Recovery
    Civil Works
    Wilmington District
    Helene24

