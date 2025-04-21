Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Acting Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works E. Lee Forsgren (left), shakes hands with U.S. Senator Ted Budd at the Old Fort temporary debris management site in Old Fort, North Carolina, April 24, 2025. Both visited the TDMS to learn more about Hurricane Helene debris removal efforts across western North Carolina. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Michael Davis)