U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Wilmington District Commander Col. Brad Morgan (left), explains to Acting Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works E. Lee Forsgren (right), how the private property debris removal program helps property owners impacted by Hurricane Helene get federal assistance. Forsgren visited the property on April 24, 2025 as part of his visit to western North Carolina to learn about and assess the progress being made in Hurricane Helene recovery efforts. This property was approved for USACE assistance debris removal, to include a damaged and unsafe tobacco barn that had been on the property for over 100 years. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Michael Davis) (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Michael Davis)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2025 18:53
|Photo ID:
|8996578
|VIRIN:
|250424-A-US975-6443
|Resolution:
|5371x3581
|Size:
|3.94 MB
|Location:
|ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Senior Army officials for Civil Works visit western North Carolina, observe Hurricane Helene recovery progress [Image 22 of 22], by Michael Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.