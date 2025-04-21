Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Wilmington District Commander Col. Brad Morgan (left), explains to Acting Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works E. Lee Forsgren (right), how the private property debris removal program helps property owners impacted by Hurricane Helene get federal assistance. Forsgren visited the property on April 24, 2025 as part of his visit to western North Carolina to learn about and assess the progress being made in Hurricane Helene recovery efforts. This property was approved for USACE assistance debris removal, to include a damaged and unsafe tobacco barn that had been on the property for over 100 years. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Michael Davis) (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Michael Davis)