    Senior Army officials for Civil Works visit western North Carolina, observe Hurricane Helene &#xA;recovery progress [Image 4 of 22]

    Senior Army officials for Civil Works visit western North Carolina, observe Hurricane Helene &amp;#xA;recovery progress

    ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2025

    Photo by Michael Davis 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    Property owners in McDowell County, North Carolina look on as their tobacco barn, which was in their family for over 100 years, is demolished as part of their private property debris removal request to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, April 24, 2025. The structure was damaged in Hurricane Helene and presented a safety concern requiring it to be torn down and removed. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Michael Davis)

    Date Taken: 04.23.2025
    Date Posted: 04.26.2025 18:53
    Photo ID: 8996576
    VIRIN: 250424-A-US975-6546
    Resolution: 4498x2998
    Size: 2.63 MB
    Location: ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Senior Army officials for Civil Works visit western North Carolina, observe Hurricane Helene &amp;#xA;recovery progress
    North Carolina
    USACE
    Disaster Recovery
    Civil Works
    Wilmington District
    Helene24

