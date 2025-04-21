Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Property owners in McDowell County, North Carolina look on as their tobacco barn, which was in their family for over 100 years, is demolished as part of their private property debris removal request to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, April 24, 2025. The structure was damaged in Hurricane Helene and presented a safety concern requiring it to be torn down and removed. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Michael Davis)