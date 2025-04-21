Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Senior Army officials for Civil Works visit western North Carolina, observe Hurricane Helene &#xA;recovery progress [Image 3 of 22]

    Senior Army officials for Civil Works visit western North Carolina, observe Hurricane Helene &amp;#xA;recovery progress

    ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2025

    Photo by Michael Davis 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    A view of the Asheville, North Carolina skyline at sunrise, April 25, 2025. Asheville was one of many impacted cities and towns in Western North Carolina recovering from Hurricane Helene.

    Date Taken: 04.23.2025
    Date Posted: 04.26.2025 18:53
    Location: ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    North Carolina
    USACE
    Disaster Recovery
    Civil Works
    Wilmington District
    Helene24

