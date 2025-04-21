Curtis Wilbur Sailor Conducts Maintenance

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Judah Antwi-Boasiako, from Bekwai, Ghana, splices temporary lifelines on the fo’c’sle of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) in the Philippine Sea, April 23, 2025. Curtis Wilbur, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Mark Bergado)