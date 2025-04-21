Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Judah Antwi-Boasiako, from Bekwai, Ghana, splices temporary lifelines on the fo’c’sle of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) in the Philippine Sea, April 23, 2025. Curtis Wilbur, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Mark Bergado)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2025 08:55
|Photo ID:
|8996279
|VIRIN:
|250423-N-QV397-4023
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|9.93 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Curtis Wilbur Sailor Conducts Maintenance, by SA Mark Bergado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.