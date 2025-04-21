Curtis Wilbur Conducts Sea and Anchor

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sailors man the rails on the starboard side of the fo’c’sle of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) during sea and anchor before departing Naval Base Guam, April 22, 2025. Curtis Wilbur, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Mark Bergado)