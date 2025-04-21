Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Curtis Wilbur Conducts Stores Onload

    Curtis Wilbur Conducts Stores Onload

    GUAM

    04.21.2025

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Mark Bergado 

    USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54)

    Sailors, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54), conduct a stores onload while ported at Naval Base Guam, April 22, 2025. Curtis Wilbur, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Mark Bergado)

    Date Taken: 04.21.2025
    Date Posted: 04.26.2025 06:40
    Photo ID: 8996241
    VIRIN: 250422-N-QV397-1036
    Resolution: 5550x3700
    Size: 9.93 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    stores onload
    U.S. Navy
    USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54)

