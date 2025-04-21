Curtis Wilbur Sailor Conducts MOBI Check

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Electronics Technician 3rd Class Justin Marcelo conducts a man overboard indicator check on a rigid-hulled inflatable boat aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) while ported at Naval Base Guam, April 22, 2025. Curtis Wilbur, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Mark Bergado)