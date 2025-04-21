Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Curtis Wilbur Sailor Conducts MOBI Check

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Curtis Wilbur Sailor Conducts MOBI Check

    GUAM

    04.21.2025

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Mark Bergado 

    USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54)

    Electronics Technician 3rd Class Justin Marcelo conducts a man overboard indicator check on a rigid-hulled inflatable boat aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) while ported at Naval Base Guam, April 22, 2025. Curtis Wilbur, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Mark Bergado)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2025
    Date Posted: 04.26.2025 06:13
    Photo ID: 8996237
    VIRIN: 250422-N-QV397-1023
    Resolution: 5691x3794
    Size: 6.55 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Curtis Wilbur Sailor Conducts MOBI Check, by SA Mark Bergado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MOBI Maintenance
    U.S. Navy
    USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54)
    Rigid Hull Inflatable Boat (RHIB)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download