    Balikatan 25: U.S. Military, Philippines military conduct a key leader engagement [Image 4 of 4]

    Balikatan 25: U.S. Military, Philippines military conduct a key leader engagement

    TAGUIG, PHILIPPINES

    04.25.2025

    Photo by Spc. Jeweliana Zubiate 

    Exercise Balikatan       

    Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. service members pose for a photo in support of Exercise Balikatan 25, at Fort Bonifacio, Taguig, Philippines, April 25, 2025. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen the alliance, improve combined capabilities and demonstrate a commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jeweliana Zubiate)

    Philippines
    Balikatan
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    Balikatan 25
    BK25

