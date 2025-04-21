Balikatan 25: U.S. Military, Philippines military conduct a key leader engagement

Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. service members pose for a photo in support of Exercise Balikatan 25, at Fort Bonifacio, Taguig, Philippines, April 25, 2025. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen the alliance, improve combined capabilities and demonstrate a commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jeweliana Zubiate)
