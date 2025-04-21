Philippine Navy Capt. Gregory Gerald V. Fabic,left, commander of the Civil Military Operations Group with General Staff Corps, and U.S. Army Master Sgt. Jason Perez, an information operations chief with 1st Corps Psychological Operations, shake hands during Exercise Balikatan 25, at Fort Bonifacio, Taguig, Philippines, April 25, 2025. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen the alliance, improve combined capabilities and demonstrate a commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jeweliana Zubiate)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2025 06:11
|Photo ID:
|8996227
|VIRIN:
|250425-A-KR373-1179
|Resolution:
|6201x4134
|Size:
|1.29 MB
|Location:
|TAGUIG, PH
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Balikatan 25: U.S. Military, Philippines military conduct a key leader engagement [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Jeweliana Zubiate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.