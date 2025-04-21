Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Balikatan 25: U.S. Military, Philippines military conduct a key leader engagement [Image 2 of 4]

    Balikatan 25: U.S. Military, Philippines military conduct a key leader engagement

    TAGUIG, PHILIPPINES

    04.25.2025

    Photo by Spc. Jeweliana Zubiate 

    Exercise Balikatan       

    Philippine Navy Capt. Gregory Gerald V. Fabic, commander of the Civil Military Operations Group with General Staff Corps, discusses upcoming joint operations in support of Exercise Balikatan 25, at Fort Bonifacio, Taguig, Philippines, April 25, 2025. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen the alliance, improve combined capabilities and demonstrate commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jeweliana Zubiate)

    Date Taken: 04.25.2025
    Date Posted: 04.26.2025 06:11
    Photo ID: 8996226
    VIRIN: 250425-A-KR373-1117
    Resolution: 5842x3895
    Size: 812.56 KB
    Location: TAGUIG, PH
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Balikatan 25: U.S. Military, Philippines military conduct a key leader engagement [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Jeweliana Zubiate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Philippines
    Balikatan
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    Balikatan 25
    BK25

