Balikatan 25: U.S. Military, Philippines military conduct a key leader engagement

Philippine Navy Capt. Gregory Gerald V. Fabic, commander of the Civil Military Operations Group with General Staff Corps, discusses upcoming joint operations in support of Exercise Balikatan 25, at Fort Bonifacio, Taguig, Philippines, April 25, 2025. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen the alliance, improve combined capabilities and demonstrate commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jeweliana Zubiate)