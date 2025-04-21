Balikatan 25: U.S. Military, Philippines military conduct a key leader engagement

Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. service members gather to discuss information sharing, interoperability and shared interests in support of Exercise Balikatan 25, at Fort Bonifacio, Taguig, Philippines, April 25, 2025. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military, designed to strengthen the alliance, improve combined capabilities and demonstrate a shared commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jeweliana Zubiate)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2025 06:11
|Photo ID:
|8996225
|VIRIN:
|250425-A-KR373-1114
|Resolution:
|6719x4479
|Size:
|1.11 MB
|Location:
|TAGUIG, PH
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
