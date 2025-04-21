Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldier’s Passion for Innovation Takes Flight with Army Drone Operations

    PHILIPPINES

    04.14.2025

    Photo by Spc. Taylor Gray 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    Spc. Charles Cyr, a drone operator assigned to Cross Domain Effects Company, 1st Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, supports Salaknib 2025 at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines. Cyr’s work with the Ghost drone and integration efforts at the brigade level have enhanced aerial surveillance, interoperability, and innovation during the bilateral exercise. Salaknib is a longstanding training event between the U.S. Army and Armed Forces of the Philippines, focused on strengthening combat readiness and regional security.

