Soldier’s Passion for Innovation Takes Flight with Army Drone Operations

Spc. Charles Cyr, a drone operator assigned to Cross Domain Effects Company, 1st Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, supports Salaknib 2025 at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines. Cyr’s work with the Ghost drone and integration efforts at the brigade level have enhanced aerial surveillance, interoperability, and innovation during the bilateral exercise. Salaknib is a longstanding training event between the U.S. Army and Armed Forces of the Philippines, focused on strengthening combat readiness and regional security.