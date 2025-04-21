Spc. Charles Cyr, a drone operator assigned to Cross Domain Effects Company, 1st Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, supports Salaknib 2025 at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines. Cyr’s work with the Ghost drone and integration efforts at the brigade level have enhanced aerial surveillance, interoperability, and innovation during the bilateral exercise. Salaknib is a longstanding training event between the U.S. Army and Armed Forces of the Philippines, focused on strengthening combat readiness and regional security.
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2025 06:13
|Photo ID:
|8996214
|VIRIN:
|250414-A-YX677-1842
|Resolution:
|6004x4005
|Size:
|1.52 MB
|Location:
|PH
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Soldier’s Passion for Innovation Takes Flight with Army Drone Operations, by SPC Taylor Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Soldier’s Passion for Innovation Takes Flight with Army Drone Operations
No keywords found.