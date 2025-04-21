Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Balikatan 25: MRF-D 25.3, ADF prepare for CLLF

    Balikatan 25: MRF-D 25.3, ADF prepare for CLLF

    RIZAL, PHILIPPINES

    04.23.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Keegan Jones 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3, and Australian Army Soldiers with the 8th/12th Battalion, The Royal Australian Artillery, dig fighting holes in preparation for a counter landing live-fire event during Exercise Balikatan 25 at Rizal, Palawan, Philippines, April 24, 2025. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the U.S. and Philippine armed forces designed to strengthen the alliance, showcase the capable combined force, and demonstrate the commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Keegan Jones)

    Date Taken: 04.23.2025
    This work, Balikatan 25: MRF-D 25.3, ADF prepare for CLLF [Image 4 of 4], by Cpl Keegan Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

