Balikatan 25: MRF-D 25.3, ADF prepare for CLLF

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3, and Australian Army Soldiers with the 8th/12th Battalion, The Royal Australian Artillery, dig fighting holes in preparation for a counter landing live-fire event during Exercise Balikatan 25 at Rizal, Palawan, Philippines, April 24, 2025. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the U.S. and Philippine armed forces designed to strengthen the alliance, showcase the capable combined force, and demonstrate the commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Keegan Jones)