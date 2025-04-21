Balikatan 25: MRF-D 25.3, ADF prepare for CLLF

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Ceasar Luna, a joint terminal attack controller with 1st Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3, digs a fighting hole in preparation for a counter landing live-fire event during Exercise Balikatan 25 at Rizal, Palawan, Philippines, April 24, 2025. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the U.S. and Philippine armed forces designed to strengthen the alliance, showcase the capable combined force, and demonstrate the commitment to regional security and stability. Luna is a native of Colorado. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Keegan Jones)