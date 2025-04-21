Rear Adm. Erik Eslich, director of maritime operations, U.S. Pacific Fleet, lays a wreath during an Australia New Zealand Army Corps Day commemoration event at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, April 25, 2025. Anzac Day marks the anniversary of the first major military action fought by Australian and New Zealand forces during World War One. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy R. Boan)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2025 01:15
|Photo ID:
|8996088
|VIRIN:
|250425-N-UL352-1042
|Resolution:
|6011x4294
|Size:
|1.3 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, COMPACFLT DMO Attends ANZAC Day Ceremony at Punchbowl [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Jeremy Boan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.