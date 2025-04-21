Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COMPACFLT DMO Attends ANZAC Day Ceremony at Punchbowl

    UNITED STATES

    04.25.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jeremy Boan 

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    Rear Adm. Erik Eslich, director of maritime operations, U.S. Pacific Fleet, prepares to lay a wreath during an Australia New Zealand Army Corps Day commemoration event at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, April 25, 2025. Anzac Day marks the anniversary of the first major military action fought by Australian and New Zealand forces during World War One. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy R. Boan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2025
    Date Posted: 04.26.2025 01:15
    Photo ID: 8996085
    VIRIN: 250425-N-UL352-1039
    Resolution: 6011x4294
    Size: 1.15 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

