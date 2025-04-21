Law enforcement professionals conduct training April 22, 2025, at the Combined Arms Collective Training Facility (CACTF) at Fort McCoy, Wis. The CACTF provides a wide variety of training environments. The complex, built at a cost of more than $14 million, was completed in late 2012. The first use of the CACTF for training was by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in March 2013. Since then, hundreds of different military units as well as law-enforcement agencies have made use of the facility. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2025 00:44
|Photo ID:
|8995955
|VIRIN:
|250422-A-OK556-7002
|Resolution:
|5698x3798
|Size:
|2.29 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, April 2025 training operations at Fort McCoy [Image 10 of 10], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Photo Story: April 2025 training operations at Fort McCoy's CACTF
