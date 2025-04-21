April 2025 training operations at Fort McCoy

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Law enforcement professionals conduct training April 22, 2025, at the Combined Arms Collective Training Facility (CACTF) at Fort McCoy, Wis. The CACTF provides a wide variety of training environments. The complex, built at a cost of more than $14 million, was completed in late 2012. The first use of the CACTF for training was by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in March 2013. Since then, hundreds of different military units as well as law-enforcement agencies have made use of the facility. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)