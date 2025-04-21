Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    April 2025 training operations at Fort McCoy [Image 5 of 10]

    April 2025 training operations at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2025

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                   

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Law enforcement professionals conduct training April 22, 2025, at the Combined Arms Collective Training Facility (CACTF) at Fort McCoy, Wis. The CACTF provides a wide variety of training environments. The complex, built at a cost of more than $14 million, was completed in late 2012. The first use of the CACTF for training was by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in March 2013. Since then, hundreds of different military units as well as law-enforcement agencies have made use of the facility. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Photo Story: April 2025 training operations at Fort McCoy's CACTF

    Wisconsin
    Army training
    Fort McCoy
    CACTF
    training at Fort McCoy
    Fort McCoy training areas

