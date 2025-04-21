U.S. Marines with 3rd Littoral Anti-Air Battalion, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, transport ammunition for the Marine Air Defense Integrated System on Naval Station Leovogildo Gantioqui, Philippines, during an Integrated Air and Missile Defense battlesight zero in support of Exercise Balikatan 25, April 25, 2025. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the U.S. and Philippine armed forces designed to strengthen the alliance, showcase the capable combined force, and demonstrate the commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 2nd Lt. Taiyo Tatara)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2025 00:08
|Photo ID:
|8995792
|VIRIN:
|250425-M-RR362-1036
|Resolution:
|4672x3115
|Size:
|10.34 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, ZAMBALES, PH
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Balikatan 25: Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battlesight Zero [Image 3 of 3], by 2LT Taiyo Tatara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.