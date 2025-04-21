Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Balikatan 25: Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battlesight Zero [Image 2 of 3]

    Balikatan 25: Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battlesight Zero

    SAN ANTONIO, ZAMBALES, PHILIPPINES

    04.25.2025

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Taiyo Tatara 

    Exercise Balikatan       

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Littoral Anti-Air Battalion, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, prepare Marine Air Defense Integrated Systems for the Integrated Air and Missile Defense event on Naval Station Leovogildo Gantioqui, Philippines, during a battlesight zero in support of Exercise Balikatan 25, April 25, 2025. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the U.S. and Philippine armed forces designed to strengthen the alliance, showcase the capable combined force, and demonstrate the commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 2nd Lt. Taiyo Tatara)

    Date Taken: 04.25.2025
    Date Posted: 04.26.2025 00:08
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, ZAMBALES, PH
    TAGS

    Balikatan
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    Balikatan 25
    BK25

