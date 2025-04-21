Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    146th Airlift Wing Perform MAFFS Water Drop 2025 [Image 4 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    146th Airlift Wing Perform MAFFS Water Drop 2025

    UNITED STATES

    04.25.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Michelle Ulber 

    146 Airlift Wing, California Air National Guard

    A California Air National Guard C-130J Super Hercules aircraft, assigned to the 146th Airlift Wing, equipped with the Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System (MAFFS) performs a water drop during MAFFS training over Laguna Mountain, near Point Mugu, California, April 25, 2025. Air National Guard aircrew from the Nevada Air National Guard's 152nd Airlift Wing, California Air National Guard's, 146th Airlift Wing, Wyoming Air National Guard's 153rd Airlift Wing, and the U.S. Air Force Reserve's 302nd Airlift Wing, train together to accomplish their aerial firefighting certification alongside the U.S. Forest Service and other wildfire prevention agencies. The recertification training includes classroom sessions, flying and ground operations for Air Force aircrews, civilian lead plane pilots, and support personnel from the Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, and other federal and state agencies. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Tech. Sgt. Michelle Ulber)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2025
    Date Posted: 04.25.2025 20:27
    Photo ID: 8995584
    VIRIN: 250425-Z-SF462-2006
    Resolution: 9504x5344
    Size: 940.65 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 146th Airlift Wing Perform MAFFS Water Drop 2025 [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Michelle Ulber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    146th Airlift Wing Perform MAFFS Water Drop 2025
    146th Airlift Wing Perform MAFFS Water Drop 2025
    146th Airlift Wing Perform MAFFS Water Drop 2025
    146th Airlift Wing Perform MAFFS Water Drop 2025
    146th Airlift Wing Perform MAFFS Water Drop 2025
    146th Airlift Wing Perform MAFFS Water Drop 2025
    146th Airlift Wing Perform MAFFS Water Drop 2025

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MAFFS
    146th airlift wing
    USNorthComm
    MaffsAEG
    AEGMaffs
    LosAngelesFires2025

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download