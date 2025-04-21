146th Airlift Wing Perform MAFFS Water Drop 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A California Air National Guard C-130J Super Hercules aircraft, assigned to the 146th Airlift Wing, equipped with the Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System (MAFFS) performs a water drop during MAFFS training over Laguna Mountain, near Point Mugu, California, April 25, 2025. Air National Guard aircrew from the Nevada Air National Guard's 152nd Airlift Wing, California Air National Guard's, 146th Airlift Wing, Wyoming Air National Guard's 153rd Airlift Wing, and the U.S. Air Force Reserve's 302nd Airlift Wing, train together to accomplish their aerial firefighting certification alongside the U.S. Forest Service and other wildfire prevention agencies. The recertification training includes classroom sessions, flying and ground operations for Air Force aircrews, civilian lead plane pilots, and support personnel from the Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, and other federal and state agencies. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Tech. Sgt. Michelle Ulber)