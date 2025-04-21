Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Quality Assurance Specialist Supports Emergency Response with Pride and Precision [Image 5 of 6]

    Quality Assurance Specialist Supports Emergency Response with Pride and Precision

    PASADENA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2025

    Photo by Marti Allen 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Quality Assurance team member Jerod Metz hailing from the Rock Island District in Western Illinois, inspects ongoing work at a project site, ensuring contractors meet performance standards during the emergency response mission. Motivated and mission-ready, he’s proud to support the team and contribute to critical recovery efforts.

    Date Taken: 04.24.2025
    Date Posted: 04.25.2025 19:40
    Photo ID: 8995535
    VIRIN: 250425-A-KL057-2274
    Resolution: 5826x4000
    Size: 7.66 MB
    Location: PASADENA, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, Quality Assurance Specialist Supports Emergency Response with Pride and Precision [Image 6 of 6], by Marti Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Corps of Engineers
    debris
    LAWildfire25
    SoCal Wildfire
    SoCal Wildfire Corps of Engineers

