U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Quality Assurance team member Jerod Metz hailing from the Rock Island District in Western Illinois, inspects ongoing work at a project site, ensuring contractors meet performance standards during the emergency response mission. Motivated and mission-ready, he’s proud to support the team and contribute to critical recovery efforts.
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2025 19:40
|Photo ID:
|8995532
|VIRIN:
|250425-A-KL057-6200
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|5.7 MB
|Location:
|PASADENA, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Quality Assurance Specialist Supports Emergency Response with Pride and Precision [Image 6 of 6], by Marti Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.