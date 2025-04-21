USS Michael Monsoor Sailor Conducts Maintenance

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250423-N-IE405-1005 GUAM (April 23, 2025) Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Electrical) 2nd Class Wendell Gutierrez, from Lahaina, Hawaii, assigned to the Zumwalt-class guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Monsoor (DDG 1001), conducts daily maintenance in the engineering room aboard the ship, April 23, 2025. USS Michael Monsoor is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Indra Beaufort)