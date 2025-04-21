Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Michael Monsoor Sailor Conducts Maintenance

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Michael Monsoor Sailor Conducts Maintenance

    GUAM

    04.23.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Indra Beaufort 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    250423-N-IE405-1005 GUAM (April 23, 2025) Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Electrical) 2nd Class Wendell Gutierrez, from Lahaina, Hawaii, assigned to the Zumwalt-class guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Monsoor (DDG 1001), conducts daily maintenance in the engineering room aboard the ship, April 23, 2025. USS Michael Monsoor is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Indra Beaufort)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2025
    Date Posted: 04.25.2025 19:38
    Photo ID: 8995522
    VIRIN: 250423-N-IE405-1005
    Resolution: 5006x3420
    Size: 2.35 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Michael Monsoor Sailor Conducts Maintenance, by PO1 Indra Beaufort, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Guam
    engineering
    maintenance
    DDG 1001
    Zumwalt-class
    USS Michael Monsoor

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download