    MAFFS Training 2025 Ground Crew [Image 6 of 8]

    MAFFS Training 2025 Ground Crew

    UNITED STATES

    04.22.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Michelle Ulber 

    146 Airlift Wing, California Air National Guard

    Two U.S. Air National Guard MAFFS (Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System) equipped C-130 Hercules aircraft are prepared for take off during annual MAFFS recertification training at Channel Islands Air National Guard Station, Port Hueneme, California on April 22, 2025. Air National Guard aircrew from the Air National Guard's, 146th Airlift Wing, the 152nd Airlift Wing, 153rd Airlift Wing and the U.S. Air Force Reserve's 302nd Airlift Wing, train together to accomplish their aerial firefighting certification alongside the U.S. Forest Service and other wildfire prevention agencies. The recertification training includes classroom sessions, flying and ground operations for Air Force aircrews, civilian lead plane pilots, and support personnel from the Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, and other federal and state agencies. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Tech. Sgt. Michelle Ulber)

    Date Taken: 04.22.2025
    MAFFS
    146th airlift wing
    USNorthComm
    MaffsAEG
    AEGMaffs
    LosAngelesFires2025

